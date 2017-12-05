New Promo For GUNDAM TWILIGHT AXIS Web Anime Released

The 6-episode web anime for writer Kōjirō Nakamura and illustration group ARK Performance's Gundam: Twilight Axis will premiere June 23. A new promo video was just released, check it out below.

The first 5 episodes of the anime will have a 3-minute runtime while the sixth and final episode will expand to 8-minutes. The series' first episode will stream on several sites including the Gundam fan site Gundam.info and the Bandai Namco YouTube channel. Subsequent episodes will only be found at Gundam.info and will air every other week.

ABOUT MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: TWILIGHT AXIS