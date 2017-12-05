Gundam Headlines

New Promo For GUNDAM TWILIGHT AXIS Web Anime Released

New Promo For GUNDAM TWILIGHT AXIS Web Anime Released

A web-only anime (or ONA - original net anime as they're known in Japan) adaptation of Kōjirō Nakamura and ARK Performance's Mobile Suit Gundam: Twilight Axis will be released this June.

MarkJulian | 5/12/2017
Filed Under: "Gundam"
The 6-episode web anime for writer Kōjirō Nakamura and illustration group ARK Performance's Gundam: Twilight Axis will premiere June 23.  A new promo video was just released, check it out below.


Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight Axis PV2 by pKjd

The first 5 episodes of the anime will have a 3-minute runtime while the sixth and final episode will expand to 8-minutes. The series' first episode will stream on several sites including the Gundam fan site Gundam.info and the Bandai Namco YouTube channel. Subsequent episodes will only be found at Gundam.info and will air every other week.  



ABOUT MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: TWILIGHT AXIS
Universal Century 0096. Several months have passed since the incident surrounding Laplace’s box also known as the Universal Century Charter. The Earth Federation Forces dispatches a group of investigators to the severed Axis which is drifting outside the Earth Sphere. Two civilians participate as members of the research group: Arlette Almage and Danton Hyleg. Both have pasts with government service to the Principality of Zeon and Neo Zeon as an engineer and test pilot. Having infiltrated Axis, the investigators come under attack inside a base where no one should be. Arlette and Dalton are confronted with an incident they never imagined. 
 
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
Mobile Suit Gundam Composer Yūshi Matsuyama Dies After House Fire Mobile Suit Gundam Composer Yūshi Matsuyama Dies After House Fire
Mobile Suit Gundam Composer Yūshi Matsuyama Dies After House FireMobile Suit Gundam Composer Yūshi Matsuyama Dies After House Fire
Tomino Talks MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM, Inspiration And Marvel Films Tomino Talks MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM, Inspiration And Marvel Films
Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino talks Mobile Suit Gundam, inspiration, and takes a few shots at Marvel and their superhero films. Hit the jump to check it out!
New Toonami Video Highlights Its Awesome 2017 Saturday Night Slate New Toonami Video Highlights Its Awesome 2017 Saturday Night Slate
A new promo video from Toonami showcases its three new additions to its 2017 programming slate - Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]