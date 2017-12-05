New Promo For GUNDAM TWILIGHT AXIS Web Anime Released

The 6-episode web anime for writer Kōjirō Nakamura and illustration group ARK Performance's Gundam: Twilight Axis will premiere June 23. A new promo video was just released, check it out below.
The first 5 episodes of the anime will have a 3-minute runtime while the sixth and final episode will expand to 8-minutes. The series' first episode will stream on several sites including the Gundam fan site Gundam.info and the Bandai Namco YouTube channel. Subsequent episodes will only be found at Gundam.info and will air every other week.
ABOUT MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: TWILIGHT AXIS
Universal Century 0096. Several months have passed since the incident surrounding Laplace’s box also known as the Universal Century Charter. The Earth Federation Forces dispatches a group of investigators to the severed Axis which is drifting outside the Earth Sphere. Two civilians participate as members of the research group: Arlette Almage and Danton Hyleg. Both have pasts with government service to the Principality of Zeon and Neo Zeon as an engineer and test pilot. Having infiltrated Axis, the investigators come under attack inside a base where no one should be. Arlette and Dalton are confronted with an incident they never imagined.
