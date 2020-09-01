SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS: DLC 2 Has Just Become Available; New Trailer Released
Bandai Namco announced, back in October of last year, that they were bringing the SD GUNDAM G Generation series, for the first time ever, to the West; revealing that SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS would be releasing on Steam in November.
The second DLC for Bandai Namco's SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS has just become available today, and the developer has shared a trailer that showcases everything the DLC features.
Just last month, Bandai Namco also revealed that they were adding a bunch of new content to the game, which came in the form of four Dispatch Mission Sets; with the first DLC becoming available in December, and bringing with it some new missions and characters with their respective mobile suits.
Today the developer has released a brand-new trailer for the second set of Dispatch Missions, as the new DLC finally becomes available today, and giving players a look at some of the new missions, characters, and respective mobile suits; teasing that Dispatch Mission Sets #3 and #4 will be releasing at some point in February and March, respectively.
Check it out:
Beyond creation, four eras come together as one! Discover the latest entry in this iconic Tactical RPG series. Form your own team of SD Gundams and deploy for battle -- with units from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans!
SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS is currently available on Steam.
