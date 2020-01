SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS: DLC 2 Has Just Become Available; New Trailer Released

The second DLC for Bandai Namco's SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS has just become available today, and the developer has shared a trailer that showcases everything the DLC features.

Beyond creation, four eras come together as one! Discover the latest entry in this iconic Tactical RPG series. Form your own team of SD Gundams and deploy for battle -- with units from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans!

Bandai Namco announced, back in October of last year, that they were bringing the SD GUNDAM G Generation series, for the first time ever, to the West; revealing thatwould be releasing on Steam in November.Just last month, Bandai Namco also revealed that they were adding a bunch of new content to the game, which came in the form of four Dispatch Mission Sets; with the first DLC becoming available in December, and bringing with it some new missions and characters with their respective mobile suits.Today the developer has released a brand-new trailer for the second set of Dispatch Missions, as the new DLC finally becomes available today, and giving players a look at some of the new missions, characters, and respective mobile suits; teasing that Dispatch Mission Sets #3 and #4 will be releasing at some point in February and March, respectively.Check it out:



SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS is currently available on Steam.