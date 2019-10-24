SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS Gets Announcement Trailer For Steam
PC players who happen to be fans of Mobile Suit Gundam are in for a treat, as Bandai Namco has just released an announcement trailer for SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS, which was revealed to become available on Steam on the 28th of November.
Since it wasn't properly depicted in the announcement trailer, it is worth mentioning that SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS is a tactical role-playing game, but the battles are as exciting as they are on the anime; that is, once the player has already made their move.
As per the game's description, players should expect to find a bunch of mechas from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans — albeit with superdeformed, or chibi, proportions ; giving quite a wide variety of mechas from the series in order to assemble their teams and deploy for battle.
Check it out:
Beyond creation, four eras come together as one! Discover the latest entry in this iconic Tactical RPG series. Form your own team of SD Gundams and deploy for battle -- with units from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans!
SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS will become available on Steam on the 28th of November.
