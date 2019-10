SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS Gets Announcement Trailer For Steam

Great news for fans of Gundam , as Bandai Namco just recently announced that SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS will become available on Steam this November.

Beyond creation, four eras come together as one! Discover the latest entry in this iconic Tactical RPG series. Form your own team of SD Gundams and deploy for battle -- with units from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans!

As per the game's description, players should expect to find a bunch of mechas from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans — albeit with superdeformed, or chibi, proportions; giving quite a wide variety of mechas from the series in order to assemble their teams and deploy for battle.



