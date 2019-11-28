 SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS Has Just Become Available On Steam; Gets Brand-New Trailer
Gundam Headlines Videos

SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS Has Just Become Available On Steam; Gets Brand-New Trailer

SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS Has Just Become Available On Steam; Gets Brand-New Trailer

As SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS becomes available on Steam today, Bandai Namco releases a brand-new, and action-packed trailer in order to celebrate.

Josh Berger | 11/28/2019
Filed Under: "Gundam" Source: GameFragger
Just last month, Bandai Namco announced that SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS was making its way into the West, for the first time ever, and releasing on Steam, and today the game has finally become available.

For those not familiar with SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS, the game sees players engaging in combats that mix tactical and role-playing elements; where players form teams of mechas from a bunch of generations in the Mobile Suit Gundam series.

Now that the game has become available on Steam, Bandai Namco has released an action-packed trailer for SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you think about it.

Take a look:





Beyond creation, four eras come together as one! Discover the latest entry in this iconic Tactical RPG series. Form your own team of SD Gundams and deploy for battle -- with units from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans!

SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS is available on Steam today.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...