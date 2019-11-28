SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS Has Just Become Available On Steam; Gets Brand-New Trailer
Just last month, Bandai Namco announced that SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS was making its way into the West, for the first time ever, and releasing on Steam, and today the game has finally become available.
As SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS becomes available on Steam today, Bandai Namco releases a brand-new, and action-packed trailer in order to celebrate.
For those not familiar with SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS, the game sees players engaging in combats that mix tactical and role-playing elements; where players form teams of mechas from a bunch of generations in the Mobile Suit Gundam series.
Now that the game has become available on Steam, Bandai Namco has released an action-packed trailer for SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you think about it.
Take a look:
Beyond creation, four eras come together as one! Discover the latest entry in this iconic Tactical RPG series. Form your own team of SD Gundams and deploy for battle -- with units from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans!
SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS is available on Steam today.
