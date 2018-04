This Summer GUNDAM BUILD FIGHTERS A-R Will Be Ending

announced in their latest issue that thier series,, would be concluding in thier May 26th issue of the book. Following the protagonist Tatsuya Yuki for both the original build fighters and A-R; the series has ran since 2016 with Kiyoshi Konoyo and Tomohiro Chiba as artist and writer respectively. There have been many spinoffs in the Build Fighters world including an anime that had began in 2013- 2015. Hailed as one of Gundam's best it will be sad to see another series end but ultimately exciting to see what Gundam Ace Magazine puts in its place.Sad to see the series go? Excited for what is to come? Share your thoughts and memories in the usual place!