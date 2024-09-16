Watch The Explosive Opening Scene From Netflix's GUNDAM: REQUIEM FOR VENGEANCE

Bandai Namco Filmworks and Safehouse's Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance series is set to hit Netflix next month. Kicking things off during Geeked Week, the streamer shared a new clip from the highly anticipated CG-animated series.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is set in Universal Century 0079 during the One Year War, which formed the backdrop of the original 1979 Mobile Suit Gundam. The 6-episode series takes us to the European front and centers on Iria Sorari, a Principality of Zeon pilot under the "Red Wolves" division, who is tasked with defending the European front against the Earth Federation Forces' efforts to reclaim the area.

The latest clip shared online is actually the opening scene from Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance and sets the tone for what fans can expect from the series when it debuts in October.

The synopsis for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance reads:

Set in Universal Century 0079, the story begins when the Principality of Zeon declares its independence from the Earth Federation government, igniting a state of war. In the initial stages, Zeon forces gain the upper hand with their powerful new weapon, the mobile suit. However, their inability to fully conquer Earth leads to a prolonged stalemate. Eleven months into the war, the Federation Forces captured a base in Zeon-occupied Eastern Europe. In response, a Zeon composite battalion is dispatched to reclaim the base. Among its members are Solari and her Red Wolf Squadron, a newly arrived mobile suit team from space. Which side will finally emerge victorious?

Like previous releases in the Gundam franchise, Requiem for Vengeance will continue to explore themes of "conflict and love seen in previous Gundam titles, as well as human drama depicted through the clash of pilots who operate humanoid weapons called Mobile Suits."

The series is written by Gavin Hignight, who also wrote the animated series Tekken: Bloodline and Transformers: Cyberse as well as the video game Marvel's Spider-Man. German artist Erasmus Brosdau, who also worked on the animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and the video games Star Citizen, Ryse: Son of Rome and the Crysis series, helmed the series. Naohiro Ogata (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt) and Hignight are serving as executive producers, with Hiroaki Yura producing.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will debut on October 17, exclusively on Netflix. The series will consist of six, 30-minute episodes. Be sure to keep it tuned to Anime Mojo as we continue to celebrate Geeked Week with all sorts of exciting anime news and announcements.