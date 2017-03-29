John Boyega Marks The End Of PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Filming With A New Still

Pacific Rim: Uprising star John Boyega (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) has taken to Instagram to reveal that the production on the giant-mecha vs kaiju sequel has wrapped. Are you excited for the sequel?





It's been an amazing six months! That's a wrap #pacificrimuprising A post shared by BOYEGA (@jboyega_) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Though Pacific Rim 2 was initially removed from Universal's release schedule, development on the project continued and the film received a new release date of February 23, 2018. Guillermo del Toro will step aside to let Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight sit in the director's chair and screenwriter Travis Beacham has made room for Zak Penn, Jon Spaihts and Derek Connollt (Jurassic World, Kong: Skull Island) to write the sequel.

Initially, del Toro's ambitious plans for his budding franchise included comic books, anime and video game tie-ins. A single-player fighting game was released to generally negative reviews for the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 in 2013. A prequel graphic novel Pacific Rim: Tales from Year Zero was written by Beacham and released in 2013.

The Apocalypse has been cancelled...again! Filming on Pacific Rim: Uprising has wrapped per John Boyega's Instagram account. Filming lasted for six months according to Boyega's post. One has to wonder how much downtime he'll have before LucasFilm and Disney start rolling cameras on Episode IX? That is, if Finn survives Star Wars: The Last Jedi...The sequel will follow Boyega's Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba's Stacker Pentecost, in a post-war era after the allied forces achieved victory over the dimension-breaching kaiju. However, there's still something to fight it seems as Boyega and Scott Eastwood's Nate Lambert are playing "ace jaeger pilots."