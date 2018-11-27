MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM NT Anime Film Shares New Trailer
The official BandaiChannel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute promotional video for the upcoming mecha fantasy anime film Mobile Suit Gundam NT. The trailer gives new footage from the movie, it gives story details and explains the basic plot of the film, shows several intense action scenes with mechas and previews the ending theme song "narrative" by SawanoHiroyuki.
Studio Sunrise's upcoming action mecha sci-fi anime film, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, has released a new promotional video. Here is the latest video from the movie.
Cast
Yuichiro Umehara as Zoltan Akkanen
Ayumi Fujimura
Makoto Furukawa
Tomoko Shiota
Masaki Terasoma as Monaghan Bakharo
Kazuya Nakai
Kazuhiro Yamaji Abaev
Takanori Hoshino
Setsuji Sato
Wataru Komada as Taman
Yuki Arai
Takahiro Shimada as Pavel
Naoki Tamanoi as Mauri
Naho Yokomizo
Ayu Matsuura as Rita Bernal
Tomo Muranaka as Luio Michele
Junya Enoki as Jona Basta
The movie is directed by Shunichi Yoshizawa, Eriko Kimura is the sound director, Harutoshi Fukui writes the script and Hiroyuki Sawano produces the music. There has been no opening or ending revealed yet, the producers are Sotsu and Shochiku and the movie has a release date of November 30, 2018.
The prequel OVA series is titled Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn and it aired from March 12, 2010 to June 6, 2014 and has 7 episodes. Bandai Visual and Kadokawa Shoten produced it while Sunrise studio animated it.
Mobile Suit Gundam NT already has a sequel in development titled Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash and will air in 2019. There is no information apart from knowing it is adapting the novel original source.
U.C. 0097, one year after the opening of "Laplace's Box."
Despite the revelation of the Universal Century Charter that acknowledges the existence and rights of Newtypes, the framework of the world has not been greatly altered.
The conflict later dubbed the "Laplace Incident" is thought to have ended with the downfall of the Neo Zeon remnants known as the Sleeves. In its final battle, two full psycho-frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human understanding. The white unicorn and the black lion were sealed away to remove this danger from people's consciousness, and they should now be completely forgotten.
However, the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03, which disappeared two years earlier, is now about to show itself in the Earth Sphere once more. A golden phoenix... named Phenex.
Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative hits screens on November 30, 2018
