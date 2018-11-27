MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM NT Anime Film Shares New Trailer

Studio Sunrise's upcoming action mecha sci-fi anime film, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , has released a new promotional video. Here is the latest video from the movie.

The official BandaiChannel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute promotional video for the upcoming mecha fantasy anime film Mobile Suit Gundam NT. The trailer gives new footage from the movie, it gives story details and explains the basic plot of the film, shows several intense action scenes with mechas and previews the ending theme song "narrative" by SawanoHiroyuki.

Cast

Yuichiro Umehara as Zoltan Akkanen

Ayumi Fujimura

Makoto Furukawa

Tomoko Shiota

Masaki Terasoma as Monaghan Bakharo

Kazuya Nakai

Kazuhiro Yamaji Abaev

Takanori Hoshino

Setsuji Sato

Wataru Komada as Taman

Yuki Arai

Takahiro Shimada as Pavel

Naoki Tamanoi as Mauri

Naho Yokomizo

Ayu Matsuura as Rita Bernal

Tomo Muranaka as Luio Michele

Junya Enoki as Jona Basta

The movie is directed by Shunichi Yoshizawa, Eriko Kimura is the sound director, Harutoshi Fukui writes the script and Hiroyuki Sawano produces the music. There has been no opening or ending revealed yet, the producers are Sotsu and Shochiku and the movie has a release date of November 30, 2018.



The prequel OVA series is titled Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn and it aired from March 12, 2010 to June 6, 2014 and has 7 episodes. Bandai Visual and Kadokawa Shoten produced it while Sunrise studio animated it.



Mobile Suit Gundam NT already has a sequel in development titled Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash and will air in 2019. There is no information apart from knowing it is adapting the novel original source.

