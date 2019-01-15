MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM NT Shares New Promotional Recap Video

The official Sunrise YouTube channel has uploaded a new 3-minute promotional video for the mecha sci-fi anime franchise Mobile Suit Gundam. The video is titled Zoltan's 3-minute Universal Century Lesson and it is talking about the history of the franchise while narrated by Zoltan Akkanen, a main character in the series.
The film will be available in select theaters on February 19. The company states 450 theaters will be screening the film, with tickets going on sale on January 18.
Cast
Yuichiro Umehara as Zoltan Akkanen
Ayumi Fujimura
Makoto Furukawa
Tomoko Shiota
Masaki Terasoma as Monaghan Bakharo
Kazuya Nakai
Kazuhiro Yamaji Abaev
Takanori Hoshino
Setsuji Sato
Wataru Komada as Taman
Yuki Arai
Takahiro Shimada as Pavel
Naoki Tamanoi as Mauri
Naho Yokomizo
Ayu Matsuura as Rita Bernal
Tomo Muranaka as Luio Michele
Junya Enoki as Jona Basta
The movie is directed by Shunichi Yoshizawa, Eriko Kimura is the sound director, Harutoshi Fukui writes the script and Hiroyuki Sawano produces the music. The film ranked in the #4 position in its opening weekend. Sunrise and NYAV Post team up to create the English dub.
The prequel OVA series is titled Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn and it aired from March 12, 2010 to June 6, 2014 and has 7 episodes. Bandai Visual and Kadokawa Shoten produced it while Sunrise studio animated it.
Mobile Suit Gundam NT already has a sequel in development titled Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash and will air in 2019. There is no information apart from knowing it is adapting the novel original source.
U.C. 0097, one year after the opening of "Laplace's Box."
Despite the revelation of the Universal Century Charter that acknowledges the existence and rights of Newtypes, the framework of the world has not been greatly altered.
The conflict later dubbed the "Laplace Incident" is thought to have ended with the downfall of the Neo Zeon remnants known as the Sleeves. In its final battle, two full psycho-frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human understanding. The white unicorn and the black lion were sealed away to remove this danger from people's consciousness, and they should now be completely forgotten.
However, the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03, which disappeared two years earlier, is now about to show itself in the Earth Sphere once more. A golden phoenix... named Phenex.
Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative screens its English dub on February 19