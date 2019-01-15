MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM NT Shares New Promotional Recap Video

Studio Sunrise's upcoming action mecha sci-fi anime film, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , has shared a new video where it recaps the events going on in the franchise. Here is more on the film.

The official Sunrise YouTube channel has uploaded a new 3-minute promotional video for the mecha sci-fi anime franchise Mobile Suit Gundam. The video is titled Zoltan's 3-minute Universal Century Lesson and it is talking about the history of the franchise while narrated by Zoltan Akkanen, a main character in the series.

The film will be available in select theaters on February 19. The company states 450 theaters will be screening the film, with tickets going on sale on January 18.

Cast

Yuichiro Umehara as Zoltan Akkanen

Ayumi Fujimura

Makoto Furukawa

Tomoko Shiota

Masaki Terasoma as Monaghan Bakharo

Kazuya Nakai

Kazuhiro Yamaji Abaev

Takanori Hoshino

Setsuji Sato

Wataru Komada as Taman

Yuki Arai

Takahiro Shimada as Pavel

Naoki Tamanoi as Mauri

Naho Yokomizo

Ayu Matsuura as Rita Bernal

Tomo Muranaka as Luio Michele

Junya Enoki as Jona Basta

The movie is directed by Shunichi Yoshizawa, Eriko Kimura is the sound director, Harutoshi Fukui writes the script and Hiroyuki Sawano produces the music. The film ranked in the #4 position in its opening weekend. Sunrise and NYAV Post team up to create the English dub.

The prequel OVA series is titled Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn and it aired from March 12, 2010 to June 6, 2014 and has 7 episodes. Bandai Visual and Kadokawa Shoten produced it while Sunrise studio animated it.

Mobile Suit Gundam NT already has a sequel in development titled Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash and will air in 2019. There is no information apart from knowing it is adapting the novel original source.

