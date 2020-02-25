Netflix Releases Lengthy, Official Synopsis For TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE
The first official trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege was released online a couple of days ago — check out that report here. More recently, Netflix has released a lengthy synopsis for the first season of their upcoming anime series.
Check out the lengthy new, official synopsis for Netflix's upcoming Transformers anime series — which is being created in collaboration with Rooster Teeth and Polygon Pictures.
The animated series will consist of three arcs, the first of which is called "Siege," while the second is called "Earthrise," and the third's title is yet to be disclosed. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege sees Hasbro and Netflix team up with Rooster Teeth and Polygon Pictures.
The latter is known for Ajin: Demi-Human, Levius, Knights of Sidonia and the Godzilla trilogy. They will handle the animation while Rooster Teeth, known for gen:LOCK and RWBY, will produce. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege will consist of six 22-minute episodes and debut during 2020 on Netflix worldwide.
You can check out the new, official synopsis below (via Toonado):
TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots, thus “unifying” Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]