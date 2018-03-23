New Key Visual For The Third And Final CODE GEASS Remake Trilogy Released
The third and final Code Geass film in the remake-trilogy of the first two anime seasons will be released this May. Titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion The Imperial Path, the film will open in Japanese theaters on May 26.
Last November, Sunirse announced that a new Code Geass TV anime will follow a three-part theatrical remake of the first two seasons. Well, the third film is right around the corner...
The new anime series was announced at the 10th Anniversary Event for Code Geass, which was held last November in Chiba, Japan. The new series will be titled Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection) and will pick up several years after Lelouch's "Zero Requiem" plan.
There's still no official release date for Resurrection but with The Imperial Path dropping in May, odds are the third Code Geass anime will be with us before 2018 ends.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]