New Key Visual For The Third And Final CODE GEASS Remake Trilogy Released

Last November, Sunirse announced that a new Code Geass TV anime will follow a three-part theatrical remake of the first two seasons. Well, the third film is right around the corner...

MarkJulian | 3/23/2018
Filed Under: "Mecha"
The third and final Code Geass film in the remake-trilogy of the first two anime seasons will be released this May.  Titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion The Imperial Path, the film will open in Japanese theaters on May 26.  

The new anime series was announced at the 10th Anniversary Event for Code Geass, which was held last November in Chiba, Japan.  The new series will be titled Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection) and will pick up several years after Lelouch's "Zero Requiem" plan.

There's still no official release date for Resurrection but with The Imperial Path dropping in May, odds are the third Code Geass anime will be with us before 2018 ends.


 
