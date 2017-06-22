New KNIGHT'S & MAGIC Official Promo Released By Studio 8-Bit

An official promo for Studio 8-bit's adaptation of Hisago Amazake-no's Knight's & Magic light novel series has been released. Check it out!

If Yuri!!! on Ice and Gundam had an illegitimate love child, it would probably look something like Kngiht's & Magic. The sees is another new addition to the isekai genre, which sees a regular Japanese otaku from our world reincarnated into a parallel fantasy world after he dies. The kicker is that he retains all of his otaku knowledge as he navigates this new world.



The added bit of humor is that the Japanese otaku was originally a computer programmer and mecha fanatic and this new world features knights that pilot giant robots in battle. However, Tsubasa Kurata's new appearance is quite different from how he looked in Japan....



Knight's & Magic will premiere on July 02.





