PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Is Holding A Contest Where One Lucky Fan Will Appear In The Film

Head over to www.gojaeger.com for a chance to see your name included in the film's credits and the opportunity to name an actual jaeger that will appear in the film. In order to prove yourself the ultimate fan, you'll need to creat an account with your Facebook Page, write a brief summary of why you belong in the Hall of Heroes and upload a video/pic that best illustrates your fandom for the Pacific Rim franchise.You'll also be signing up to receive first-looks at new footage and promotional material for the film before its released publicly online. Pacific Rim: Uprising will hit theaters on March 23, 2018.