PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Tracking For $25M Domestic Opening

While the $25M projection will be enough to dethrone Black Panther to claim the #1 spot, Pacific Rim: Uprising is expected to have greater earnings overseas. Do you plan on seeing the film this weekend?

3/23/2018
Black Panther will gross another $17-$18 million in its sixth week of release, however, it will relinquish its #1 box office spot to Pacific Rim: Uprising, which is estimated to take in roughly $25 million in North America.  The kaiju vs giant mech sequel is expected to gross far more overseas, where it has a day-and-date release in several other larger territories, including China.

The first Pacific Rim film grossed $411 million worldwide, with a staggering 75% of that figure coming from international markets.  Uprising is expected to equal that division if not surpass it.  

One thing Uprising has going for it, is a smaller budget, as the first film had a production cost of $190 million while the sequel reportedly cost $150 million to make.
