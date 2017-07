PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Viral Recruitment Video Released As Official Website Confirms Jaegers

GIPSY AVENGER – Gipsy Avenger honors the heroic legacy of her namesake as the flagship leader of the Mark VI fleet. More than just a Jaeger, she is a symbol of hope to millions.



BRACER PHOENIX – A Mark V brute that can still run with the VI’s, Bracer Phoenix shoots from the chest, with a centrifugal vortex cannon that is as spectacular as it is deadly.



SABER ATHENA – The sleekest and most elegant Jaeger ever created, Saber Athena is the fastest in the fleet, wielding twin blades in hyper-acrobatic combat.



TITAN REDEEMER – Built for brute force and armed with a seismic morningstar, Titan Redeemer is the walking wrecking ball of the new fleet.



GUARDIAN BRAVO – Designed for combat at range, Guardian Bravo wields the Elec-16 Arc Whip: a proto-metallic successor to the chainsword, and brings a new sophistication to the chainsword’s whiplash move.

A new generation of Jaeger Pilots will stand tall for all humanity. What is a Jaeger? It’s you, times a thousand. Witness the next evolution of human invention, with the unveiling of the Pan Pacific Defense Corps Mark VI Jaeger Program, and visit GOJAEGER.COM to discover if you have what it takes to join the biggest heroes ever to walk the Earth.



One day, the monsters will return.

Below, check out the first look at the Steven S. DeKnight directed follow-up to Guillermo Del Toro's Pacific Rim. It's not actually a teaser of full trailer for the film but a clever, viral "recruitment video" asking for volunteers for the jaeger program.Of course, the question that immediately comes to mind is why that movie world needs more jaeger pilot if the breach was closed in the film's final moments. That's certainly a mystery that will be solved as the film takes one giant kaiju-sized leap towards its February 23, 2018 release date.A tie-in website was also launched GoJeager.com , which revealed what jaegers will be featured in the film.