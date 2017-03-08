PACIFIC RIM:UPRISING Slightly Readjusts The Second Apocalypse
Earlier today, it was announced that Universal was moving its Pacific Rim sequel from February 23, 2018 to March 23, 2018. The move gives the John Boyega led film ample space from Black Panther's release date on February 16, 2018. Uprising will now contend with Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider reboot (03/16), Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx's Robin Hood (03/23) and Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One (03/30).
Pacific Rim: Uprising may be capable of stopping giant robots and kaiju but it's wisely backing away from a certain Marvel superhero.
Pacific Rim: Uprising follows John Boyega's Jake Pentecost, a new jaeger pilot and son of Idris Elba's Stacker Pentecost. Steven S. DeKnight replaced Guillermo del Toro as director.
2035 – THE JAEGER UPRISING It’s been ten years since The Battle of the Breach and the oceans are still, but restless. Vindicated by the victory at the Breach, the Jaeger program has evolved into the most powerful global defense force in human history. The PPDC now calls upon the best and brightest to rise up and become the next generation of heroes. When the Kaiju threat returns, we will be ready.
