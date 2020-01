Powerhouse Animation Produces Awesome STAR CHILD Proof Of Concept Anime Short

Funimation dub voice actor for My Hero Academia's Rock Lock and musician EyeLoveBrandon teamed up for this intriguing proof of concept short for their mecha anime series Star Child.

“One year after departing his home of Solara City, 22 year old Arrin Akari travels to the Nuriba Desert in his Super Mech. After reuniting with his best friend, the two are thrust into conflict.”



Animation: @powerhouseanim

VA: @childishgamzeno

As anime becomes more and more mainstream, more and more talented black content creators are venturing into the media to express their love for the genre. Check out the teaser forfrom Brandon Crumbly aka EyeLoveBrandon and Gabriel Kunda. The concept was animated by Powerhouse Studios, who produced theanime series andanimated series at Netflix. The project also features the voice talents of Zeno Robinson, who voices Cyborg inWillgo the Kickstarter route or will the project be shopped around to the likes of Crunchyroll, Funimation or Rooster Teeth? At first glance, we're instantly reminded of a similar project, The Mighty Grand Piton , which debuted last Summer. Hopefully, this one can go the distance and become a full fledged series. Stay tuned for future updates.