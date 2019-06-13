PROMARE North American Premiere Event Scheduled for September!
GKIDS has acquired the North American distributing rights to Promare, with plans to premiere the English version of the film September 20th, nationwide.
Promare, the first full-length feature film from Studio Trigger, will be in theatres across North America this September. The plot of Promare centers around a fighting mecha service tasked with protecting the world from a destructive force called the "Mad Burnish" according to Crunchyroll.
With a special, two-day premiere event scheduled on September 17th and 19th, Promare will release nationwide on September 20th. While there isn't an English trailer available just yet, it's reasonable to expect that one will be forthcoming rather soon. In the meantime, perhaps another look at the Japanese trailer is in order.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]