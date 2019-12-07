The Complete First Season Of Rooster Teeth's GEN:LOCK Is Now Available To Own Digitally
Rooster Teeth's newest anime series debuted back in January of this year. An episode released per week until March until the first season was rounded out at eight episodes.
Rooster Teeth recently took to Twitter to announce that the entire first season of their gen:LOCK anime series is now available to be purchased and owned digitally.
gen:LOCK stars Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, David Tennant, Koichi Yamadera, Monica Rial, Asia Kate Dillon, and Golshifteh Farahani. It follows an organised gang of heroes as they tackle an all-out mecha war.
The studio, that also brought you RWBY, recently announced that gen:LOCK will be coming to Adult Swim's Toonami on August 3rd. However, they also recently took to Twitter with the announcement that you can now purchase and own the entire first season digitally.
Click here to head over to the official iTunes page for the mecha series. Below you can check out Rooster Teeth's announcement tweet as well as the first episode and trailer for gen:LOCK:
