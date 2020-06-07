TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON: SIEGE Gets One More Trailer Ahead Of This Month's Release

Netflix and Hasbro have released an exciting new trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege , as the anime series is only a few more weeks away from finally becoming available.

Earlier this year we got the news that Netflix and Hasbro were producing Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege, and that this new anime series would be launching at some point soon; eventually being officially revealed to become available on Thursday the 30th of July.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege is an original anime series that is set during the events that led to the fall of Cybertron, and the eventual fleeing of both Decepticons and Autobots to Earth — which is a part of the story that has not been thoroughly explored in anything other than comicbooks, so this is a nice change of pace.

Now that we are only a mere three weeks away from the releasing of Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege, Netflix and Hasbro have shared one final trailer to get fans of the long-running franchise excited; giving away — without spoiling, of course — some details about the war, and what the characters have done that led to the planet's demise.

With this rather depressing — albeit phenomenal — trailer, Netflix and Hasbro have also taken the opportunity to share two posters for Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege, so be sure to check them out, don't forget to watch the official trailer posted down below.

Take a look:

TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege will become available on Netflix on Thursday the 30th of July.