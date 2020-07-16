TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE Japanese Voice Cast Announced Along With New Video

As the release of Transformes: War for Cybertron: Siege draws near, a brand new video has been released announcing the Japanese voice cast of the series. Hit the jump to learn more!

Transformers is taking fans back to the war of Cybertron, in a brand new animated series titled, Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege. Adapted from a toyline that has recently released form Hasbro, the Siege story follows the Autobots during the last days of Cybertron as they battle to survive against the might of the Decepticons and the might of their leader, Megatron.

The series has been developed by Polygon Pictures and was forced to delay its original release to late July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, work has not stopped as the series burns rubber to reach its new release date on time.

Being that the series is releasing on Netflix, this allows for the 22-minute episodes to be watched back to back, which can allow for a full story experience, that can be seen worldwide in many different languages. Recently, a brand new promo was released that announces the Japanese dub's cast, which includes Tesshō Genda, Kikuko Inoue, Ryohei Kimura, Kenji Nomura, Houchu Ohtsuka, Kazuhiko Inoue, Chafurin, and Setsuji Satoh as Optimus Prime, Elita-1, Bumblebee, Jetfire, Megatron, Ultra Magnus, Shockwave and Starscream respectively.

As the premiere fast approaches, there will potentially be more announcements coming, as well! Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to check out the new promo!





TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots, thus “unifying” Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.



Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege begins streaming on Netflix on July 30th!