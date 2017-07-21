New Details On Netflix's VOLTRON Season 3 And 4 Revealed At SDCC
Shiro is missing and there's no one to pilot the Black Lion. As fans of the original Voltron series from the '80s know, this development actually occurred very early on in the original series with "Sven" actually dying and Princess Allura assuming command of the Blue Lion. In the Netflix series it looks as if Keith will be sliding over from the Red Lion to the Black Lion and Allura will replace him in the red.
After a TV promo leaked earlier this year revealed that season 3 of Voltron premieres this August, new details on season were announced at SDCC.
The second season of the fan-favorite Netflix and Dreamworks animated show was 13 episodes but it was confirmed that season 3 will only consist of 7 episodes. However, a fourth season will quickly follow in October after season three's premiere on August 4. So even though season 3 is the shortest so far, fans will only have to wait 2 months for the next season instead of the usual 6.
The success of Zarkon's defeat comes at a price: Shiro has vanished. With the ascension of the mysterious Prince Lotor and without a pilot for the black lion, the team must somehow find the strength to keep fighting. But how can they defend the universe without Voltron? Find out when all-new episodes of Voltron Legendary Defender come to Netflix, August 4.
