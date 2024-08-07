Netflix Announces BLUE GIANT Will Begin Streaming In September

Blue Giant, the critically acclaimed film adaptation of Shinichi Ishizuka's manga, is headed to Netflix next month. The streaming giant announced on social media this week that Blue Giant will hit the service on September 1, 2024.

Directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100) at NUT, Blue Giant was released in theaters across Japan back in February 2023. The film was licensed in North America by GKIDS who hosted a limited theatrical screening on October 2023. A Blu-ray release followed in April 2024. But for those who have been waiting to stream the movie, it's just a few weeks away!

Directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100) and based on the award-winning manga, #BLUEGIANT follows Dai Miyamoto on his journey to become the greatest jazz saxophonist.



Coming to Netflix on September 1 in the US & Canada 🎷✨ pic.twitter.com/GbMky7qG0p — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 4, 2024

As Netflix's tweet above mentions, Blue Giant follows the journey of a young high school student's dream of becoming a famed jazz musician. Based on the award-winning manga, it serves as an ode to the power of music and the artist. Check out the trailer and the official synopsis for the film, courtesy of GKIDS, below:

Dai Miyamoto's life is turned upside down the day he discovers jazz. A former high school basketball player, Dai picks up a saxophone and begins practicing day and night, determined to become one of the greatest of all time. He leaves his sleepy hometown for the bustling nightclubs of Tokyo, but soon finds the life of a professional musician is not for the faint of heart. His passion eventually wins over the cocky but talented pianist Yukinori, and after Dai convinces his friend Shunji to learn the drums, they launch a new jazz trio whose rough sound contains a raw energy that quickly wins attention from local audiences. But what does it take to truly be great? From director Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100) and based on the award-winning manga, Blue Giant is a moving ode to the power of music and the artist, featuring electric performances and a stunning jazz soundtrack.

The Blue Giant manga was serialized in Shogakukan's Big Comic from May 2013 to August 2016, with its chapters compiled into ten tankobon volumes. A sequel set in Europe, titled Blue Giant Supreme, was serialized from September 2016 to April 2020, followed by a third series set in the United States, titled Blue Giant Explorer, from May 2020 to May 2023. A fourth series, titled Blue Giant Momentum, began in Big Comic in July 2023.

The entire manga has been licensed for English release in North America by Seven Seas Entertainment.