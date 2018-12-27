7SEEDS Anime Series Shares Additional Cast Members

The upcoming anime adaptation of author Yumi Tamura's shojo josei manga series, 7SEEDS, has revealed additional cast members joining the project. The series will premiere on Netflix in April 2019 and has shared the new cast consisting of:

Yoko Hikasa

Hirofumi Nojima

Ryotaro Okiayu

Eri Kitamura

Mamiko Noto

Ryou Hirohashi

Shizuka Itou

Hisao Egawa

Staff

Director: Yukio Takahashi

Series Comp: Touko Machida

Design: Youko Satou

Studio: GONZO

Cast

Iwashimizu Natsu: Higashiyama Nao

Qingda Arashi: Fukuyama Jun

Mai Inao Semaru: Konishi Katsuyuki

Saotome Peony Peony: Yoko Sawako

Tendory Festival: Akira Kana

Mamoru Miyami Chimaki: Ishida Akira

Musashi Kusaki: Yuki Akira

Kinohiko Needed: Inoue Kazuhiko

The manga series is written by Yumi Tamura, published by Shogakukan in both Betsucomi and Flowers magazines. The manga targets Shojo and Josei audiences and ran from November 2001 to July 2017 with a total of 35 volumes. The series won the 2007 Shogakukan Manga Award for the Shojo manga and has sold more than 10 million copies.

Two images were shared, a key visual for the anime series and a picture collage of several series from Netflix. This image has the recent series that have hit the news like Ultraman, Evangelion and others. As soon as more information on 7Seeds pops up, we will let you know.