7SEEDS Anime Series Shares Additional Cast Members

The upcoming anime adaptation of author Yumi Tamura's shojo josei manga series, 7SEEDS, has revealed additional cast members joining the project. The series will premiere on Netflix in April 2019 and has shared the new cast consisting of:
Yoko Hikasa
Hirofumi Nojima
Ryotaro Okiayu
Eri Kitamura
Mamiko Noto
Ryou Hirohashi
Shizuka Itou
Hisao Egawa
Staff
Director: Yukio Takahashi
Series Comp: Touko Machida
Design: Youko Satou
Studio: GONZO
Cast
Iwashimizu Natsu: Higashiyama Nao
Qingda Arashi: Fukuyama Jun
Mai Inao Semaru: Konishi Katsuyuki
Saotome Peony Peony: Yoko Sawako
Tendory Festival: Akira Kana
Mamoru Miyami Chimaki: Ishida Akira
Musashi Kusaki: Yuki Akira
Kinohiko Needed: Inoue Kazuhiko
The manga series is written by Yumi Tamura, published by Shogakukan in both Betsucomi and Flowers magazines. The manga targets Shojo and Josei audiences and ran from November 2001 to July 2017 with a total of 35 volumes. The series won the 2007 Shogakukan Manga Award for the Shojo manga and has sold more than 10 million copies.
Two images were shared, a key visual for the anime series and a picture collage of several series from Netflix. This image has the recent series that have hit the news like Ultraman, Evangelion and others. As soon as more information on 7Seeds pops up, we will let you know.
In the immediate future, a giant meteorite has collided with earth. All living organisms, including mankind, have been wiped off the face of the planet. The government, who had foreseen this outcome, took measures to counter the worst-case scenario. In particular was Project "7SEEDS," in which five sets of seven young men and women were carefully selected and placed into teams (Spring, Summer A, Summer B, Autumn and Winter). Each participant was then put under cryogenic sleep in hopes of preserving the continued existence of mankind.
When those men and women awoke, they found themselves suddenly thrust into a cruel world. While bereft and grieved over forever losing their loved ones, they sought to find ways to survive.
7Seeds hits Netflix on April 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]