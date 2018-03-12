A CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX III Has New Artists For Its Opening And Ending Themes

Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming action magic super power anime series, Toaru Majutsu no Index III , has revealed the two new artists taking over the opening and ending themes. Here are the details.

The official toaru-project website has revealed the two new artists taking over Toaru Majutsu no Index III's opening and ending themes. Maon Kurosaki will be handling the new opening and Yuka Iguchi will be performing the ending. The website has not revealed the titles of the songs yet.



The networks transmitting the show are: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS 11, MBS and AbemaTV, the series will come out every Friday, times may change. Hiroshi Nishikiori is directing the series, Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director and Mami Kawada writes the theme song lyrics.



The series has been running since October 4, 2008 and has 53 episodes out right now. J.C. Staff is the studio animating it, Funimation has the North American license and Hiroshi Nishikiori directs it. The manga series of the same name has been publishing since April 12, 2007 and has 20 volumes out right now. Kazuma Kamachi writes it and Chuya Kogino illustrates it.











Kamijo is a student in Academy City, where people use science to develop supernatural abilities. The guy’s got a lot of heart – luckily for a young nun named Index. She’s on the run from a sorcery society that covets the astonishing 103,000 volumes of magical knowledge stored in her memory. When Index stumbles into Kamijo’s life, she find a faithful friend and protector, and while Kamijo’s easily the weakest kid in Academy City, he’s got something else going for him: the Imagine Breaker, an unexplainable power stored in his right hand that negates the powers of others.