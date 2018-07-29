A New DIGIMON ADVENTURE Film Project Has Been Unveiled
Digimon Adventure Tri was a series of films that managed to reinvigorate the love of the digimon franchise with more adult storylines and superb animation. When the series had ended it left many fans wondering if it was the final bow of the ranchise and these characters. Thankfully those wonders and fears were put to rest, in Tokyo, during the Digimon Kansasai -Special Meeting in Odaiba- event. To perfectly coincide with the twentieth anniversary of the universe; The Digimon franchise will be getting a new film that takes place after Tri. The film, tentatively titled Gekijo- Ban Digimon Adventure (Digimon Adventure the movie) will be following the exploits of the now 22 year old "Tai" and "Matt" (in the English Dub). During the event an image was released for the project but it has not been released to the masses as of yet.
After the successes of the Digimon Adventure Tri film series, a brand new project was announced that will continue the story of the digidestined. Hit the jump for all of the reveals
Some other great announcements included a lot of the returning staff, many of whom have been working on the franchise since the beginning. This includes Kenji Watanabe, who is responsible for the monster designs we have seen on past projects. This promises some amazing quality for the upcoming series and will definitely be a sight to behold. Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the comments!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]