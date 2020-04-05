ASCENDANCE OF A BOOKWORM: All 26 Episodes Are Set To Release

Anime series Ascendance of a Bookworm won't have any worries of any delays, in this trying time. Hit the jump for more information!

Miya Kazuki's Ascendance of a Bookworm tells the story of a young college girl who was killed and awakened in a world she did not know. Resurrected as a young girl she has found that its residents cannot read and few books exist; however the ones that do cost a huge amount of money to even purchase! The solution and main point of the story is of a young girl who decides to create books of her own, become a librarian and live amongst her passion!

The anime, directed by Mitsuru Hongo, originally premiered its first part back in October. That segment ran from last October, until Christmas. The series has streamed on Crunchyroll and also released an English dub! The second part of the series premiered on April 4th and, as of now, has made its way to the 18th episode. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to create many hiatuses for a lot of anime; concern began to build on whether or not this series will follow suit.

Thankfully, according to Hongo, it has been announced that the series has had every episode of the 26 episode series submitted for release. Thanks to being ahead of schedule, Hongo hopes that the series can be a bit of fun in these difficult times. This means that fans can expect the series to release, as scheduled, during the pandemic.





Excited for the news? Hoping to catch up on the series ahead of the newer episodes? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!