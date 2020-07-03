ASSAULT LILY BOUQUET: New Promo Revealed For Upcoming Series

A brand new promo was revealed for the action packed anime series, Assault Lily Bouquet. Hit the jump to check out the new footage and theme song!

When giant creatures, known as the Huge, threaten mankind; it is up to the Lilies and their Counter Huge Arms (CHARMS) to stop them. The series Assault Lily Bouquet tells the story of young girls who can wield the magically scientific CHARMS and train to be the next elite fighters in their school, the "garden" and earn the title of Lilies. Based on a successful action doll line, the series has even had a pretty great stage play and will now be getting its own anime!



The voice cast has been announced to be the same actresses who portrayed their characters, in the stage play, and there has also been a newly released promo that features the opening theme, "Sacred World" by BanG! Dream! band RAISE A SULLEN and the ending theme "Edel Lilie" by Hitotsuyanagi-tai. Check out the footage below!







Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Assault Lily Bouquet premiers, in Japan, this July!

