AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Creators Shut Down Rumours: "There Was Never Going To Be A Season 4"

Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series creators Byran Konietzko and Michael DiMartino recently debunked rumours of a fourth season. Hit the jump to find out more...

Byran Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, the creators of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, have spoken out to shut down rumours of there being a fourth season in the works.

Avatar: The Last Airbender aired on Nickelodeon back in 2005 until 2008. As well as a massive and passionate fanbase, the franchise consists of three seasons as well as an expansion from Dark Horse Comics. Additionally, there's a live-action remake of the series in the works for Netflix — which the aforementioned original series creators recently dropped out of.

In other Avatar: The Last Airbender news, the animated series was recently added to Netflix — find out more on that here.

Nevertheless, back onto the topic of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 4 — or rather the lack there of. Konietzko and DiMartino recently discussed the rumours of a fourth season (via Toonado) and debunked them entirely. Simply, the three seasons of the series that are out there are their entire story in full — as Konietzko explains:

"There was never going to be a season 4, not from us and not from Nickelodeon. Mike and I planned ATLA to be a three-season arc as far back as our initial pitch in 2002, and in 2008 we finished the story we set out to tell." DiMartino went on to explain how the Dark Horse Comics expansion therefore came about.

"We finished the show exactly as we had intended. We hadn’t considered continuing Aang’s story until Dark Horse Comics approached us with the idea of returning to ATLA in graphic novel form. And at that point we worked with writer Gene Luen Yang to expand the story beyond the animated series."