All Three Seasons Of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Are Now Streaming On Netflix In The United States

All three seasons of the classic Avatar: The Last Airbender series are now available to watch on the Netflix streaming service in the United States. Find out more...

Avatar: The Last Airbender is largely considered to be one of the best and most popular animated series of all time. This is evidenced by the announcement tweet put out by NX on Netflix just last month which revealed that the series would soon be available on the streaming service. Said tweet was liked over 200,000 times — check it out here.

Well, now the time has come. Avatar: The Last Airbender is now officially available on the Netflix streaming service. Specifically, we're talking about the Netflix US (United States) in this case. Every episode that makes up all three seasons are now available to stream.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set in a fictional world in which some people are able to control one of the classical elements — those being water, fire, earth, and air. However, there's also a fabled being known as the Avatar who's capable of manipulating all four. Said manipulation of the elements is called "Bending" — water bending, for instance.

The Avatar is tasked with maintaining harmony between the four nations of the fictional world, each of which is dedicated to one of the classical elements. That's enough of a tease as far as synopses go. If you're intrigued, you should definitely give the show a shot. Below is the official announcement tweet from Netflix (via Toonado):