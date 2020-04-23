AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER: All Three Seasons Of The Original Series Confirmed For Netflix Next Month

Netflix has officially announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender will be available to watch on the streaming service from May 15th. Hit the jump to find out more...

The official NX Twitter account recently tweeted out two simple words (or rather a single word but twice): Yip yip. Naturally, this sent the Avatar: The Last Airbender fanbase into hysterics. You see, that's the phrase that Aang uses to call Appa.

Soon after, the official Twitter account officially announced that the entire Avatar: The Last Airbender series will soon be coming to the Netflix streaming service. That's all three seasons of the iconic and popular animated series.

All of it will be available to stream on Netflix from May 15th. However, if you're situated outside of the United States, you're likely out of luck as they specifically note "in the US." It's a shame, for sure, but still something to look forward to for American folks.

Back in January, an official page for the animated series was created on Netflix — check that out here. So, we were pretty confident that this announcement was inevitably on the way.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. All three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender are coming to Netflix in the US on May 15th. pic.twitter.com/RCKylFYknA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 23, 2020

There's actually a live-action remake of this exact animated series already in the works for Netflix — more on that here.