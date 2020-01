Original AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Series Reportedly Returning To US Netflix Soon

BREAKING: #AvatarTheLastAirbender animated series was listed today on @netflix USA confirming it is coming soon. This is a sign that we will see more news on the #Netflix live-action Avatar The Last Airbender series. I suspect the streaming version will be the Remastered Blu-ray pic.twitter.com/km29ycE2ke — 🔥Oppai Senpai 🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) January 4, 2020

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an action-adventure series that aired from 2005 to 2008. The show's original creators are currently working on a live-action remake for Netflix. It's believed that production will kick off sometime soon.However, even sooner than that; it seems that the original animated series will soon be making a return to Netflix in the United States. While Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix in various regions outside of the United States, American fans have gone without the option for quite some time.A listing recently appeared on Netflix's official website which details Avatar: The Last Airbender and has led many to believe that the series will be made available to stream soon — despite that Netflix hasn't yet officially announced anything of the sort just yet.The Twitter user who discovered this page () made mention that they're inclined to believe it will be the remastered Blu-ray version of Avatar: The Last Airbender that's made available on Netflix US. You can check out their tweet below (via):