Original AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Series Reportedly Returning To US Netflix Soon
Avatar: The Last Airbender is an action-adventure series that aired from 2005 to 2008. The show's original creators are currently working on a live-action remake for Netflix. It's believed that production will kick off sometime soon.
It's believed that the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series will soon be available to stream on Netflix in the United States. Hit the jump to find out more...
However, even sooner than that; it seems that the original animated series will soon be making a return to Netflix in the United States. While Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix in various regions outside of the United States, American fans have gone without the option for quite some time.
A listing recently appeared on Netflix's official website which details Avatar: The Last Airbender and has led many to believe that the series will be made available to stream soon — despite that Netflix hasn't yet officially announced anything of the sort just yet.
The Twitter user who discovered this page (@MrOppaiSenpai) made mention that they're inclined to believe it will be the remastered Blu-ray version of Avatar: The Last Airbender that's made available on Netflix US. You can check out their tweet below (via Toonado):
