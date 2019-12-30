Production On Netflix's Live-Action Adaptation Of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER To Begin Next Year
15 years after its debut, Avatar: The Last Airbender has acquired a large and devoted fan base because of its nuanced, epic storytelling and breathtaking anime-inspired action sequences. On March 2020, Netflix will begin production on their reimagined take on the beloved series.
According to Jessie Flower, the actress who voiced Toph in the original animated series, production on the Netflix reboot is set to begin in early 2020...
Hardly anything is known of exactly what Netflix has planned . However, with production set to occur so soon, we can expect updates from the studio in the weeks to come.
As most moviegoers know, this won't be the first time an attempt has been made to adapt Avatar to live action. The M. Night Shymalan film was a great disappointment. Netflix has an opportunity to avoid the mistakes made previously and hopefully make an entertaining show.
With the Fire Nation on the brink of global domination, a young girl and her brother discover a 12-year old Airbender who reveals himself as the Avatar. Will this irresponsible kid accept his destiny in time to save the world?
