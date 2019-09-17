BEASTARS: New Promo Video Reveals Premier Date And Opening Song

Anime series Beastars is coming to Japan and a brand new video showcases the opening song and the premier date. Hit the jump to check it out!

Paru Itagaki's BEASTARS tells the story of a young wolf as he ventures through his young adult life while participating in the drama club. The series has recently been announced to be adapted as an anime and has released multiple promotional videos to get fans of the series excited. TOHO Animation has released a brand new video that showcases the opening song of the series and the release date. Check it out below!







The theme song is called "Wild Side" and is performed by ALI. Excited for the new show? Share your thoughts in the comments! BEASTARS premiers on October 8th on Neflix Japan.

