BEM ~ BECOME HUMAN: A New Video Of The Reboot Film Covers The Past Anime

A new promo for the upcoming anime film BEM: Become Human has started streaming and covers the events of the past anime. Hit the jump to check it out and learn more!

Since 1968, the Humanoid Monster Bem franchise has been entertaining its fans with its human story in a world of monsters. Following three monsters who protect humans while harboring the desire to become human themselves, the series carries a strong message that being an outcast doesn't mean you aren't human by default; its what you do that makes you human.

Since its premiere, the franchise has reinvented itself, while still staying relevant to the viewers watching the show, with its most recent anime releasing this past year. Since the end of the anime, a new film has been in the works called BEM: Become Human and is set to release in early October.

In preparation for the film's release, a brand new promo video has started streaming that acts as a recap to the anime that came out before it. Thankfully there are no spoilers for the film either, but the summary is narrated by voice actor Kiyoshi Kobayashi, who is reprising his role as Bem.

Perfect for Halloween, it's only a matter of a couple of weeks before fans can enjoy the film! Make sure to check out the video below, and we would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!





Bem, Bela, and Belo are ugly humanoid monsters (yōkai) who fight for justice. The monsters live among humans and protect them from evil yōkai. The three find themselves ostracized from both humans and other yōkai, but the three continue to fight in hopes of one day becoming humans themselves.



BEM: Become Human is set to release in Japan on October 2nd!