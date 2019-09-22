 BORUTO: New Visual Revealed For 20th Anniversary Arc
Boruto is meeting the younger version of his dad in a brand new visual. Hit the jump to check out the monumental crossover for the 20th anniversary of Naruto!

TV Tokyo has announced that the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series, will be featuring a brand new, and exciting, arc that follows Boruto meeting a younger version of his father, Naruto. The special is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Naruto. The arc will even feature a brand new theme song! Recently, a new visual was released for the new arc that shows the two heroes of the story. Check it out below!


Excited for the new arc? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot and make sure to check out the awesome crossover, which premiers on October 6th and will stream, as it is released, on Hulu!
