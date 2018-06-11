BUNGO TO ALCHEMIST Video Game Is Getting A Stage Play Adaptation

The official website of developer DMM's card battle game, Bungo to Alchemist, has announced a stage play adaptation titled Bungo to Alchemist Yokeimono no Elegy. Theatre 1010 will host the play fromo February 21-28 and Kyoto's Kyoto Geijo theater will host from March 9-10.



The cast consists of the following: Ryō Hirano (seen in visual above) as Osamu Dazai,

Sho Jinnai as, Sakunosuke Oda,

Ryotaro Kosaka as Ango Sakaguchi,

Koji Kominami as Haruo Sato,

Taiga Fukazawa as, Chuya Nakahara,

Yoshiki Tani as Naoya Shiga,

Taishi Sugie as Saneatsu Mushanokoji and

Shinichi Wago as Hidetoshi Kubota.



Kotaro Yoshitani is directing, Yusei Naruse is writing the screenplay, Hideko Sakamoto (the game's main composer) is producing the music, Mamoru is creating the choreography and Hideaki Okuzumi is under developing the action.



The card battle game was released on November 2016 and revolves RNG-based battles while collecting characters of different raritites. The player is an Alchemist that controls famous Japnese authors and battles the enemy known as Taints. These Taints corrupt literature and delete that information from people's minds. The game gives the player two choices: destroy the Taints and purify the books or just dive deep into a book and gain more characters.