Check Out DATS' Mesmerizing Visuals In Their New Video For Their Latest Single Showtime

Anime short and music animator Yoshiki Imazu provided the illustrations for the Japanese electro-pop group DATS' latest single Showtime from their forthcoming album School.

Sony Japan has released a new music video for the Japanese sonic pop band DATS. The video was animated by Yoshiki Imazu who's previous works include several shorts and commercials including work on the NHK animated documentary series Futsuu tte Nandarou?. The Japanese artist Harune Sato also assisted with the artwork. Osrin of Perimitron directed the video.

Formed in 2017, DATS is currently making waves in the North American anime community thanks to its single "Game Over" being used as the first ending theme (ED) for the No Guns Life TV anime which premiered during the Fall 2019 anime season.

Rotoscoping (frame by frame tracing over real life footage) was actually used for the dancing, with Dr. Pay & curumi providing the movements. Some anime fans are stating that the visual and movements (not necessarily the art style) are something reminiscent of a minimilastic take on Netflix's 2018 anime film, Devilman Crybaby.

DATS social media states that the band was in the early stages of planning performances in Japan and possibly even North America before the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic afflicted the world.





