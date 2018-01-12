CODE GEASS: LELOUCH OF THE RESURRECTION Shares New Trailer, OP, ED And Cast
The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts Channel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute promotional video for the upcoming drama anime film Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection. The video shows new scenes from the movie, presents the obstacles the heroes will need to face and gives story details away.
Studio Sunrise's upcoming action military drama anime film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection, has released a new promotional video, opening/ending themes and additional cast. Here is more.
The film will premiere on February 9, 2019 and revealed the opening theme and ending theme songs. The opening is "Kono Sekai de" by Leo Ieiri and the ending theme is "Revive" by UNIONE. The new cast members revealed are: Keiko Toda as Siamna, Akio Otsuka as FORGNER and Kenjiro Tsuda as Kuja Pat.
Here is the previously announced cast
Yukana as C.C.
Takahiro Sakura as Suzaku Kururugi
Kaori Nazuka as Nunnally Lamperouge
Wataru Takagi as Bitur
Ayumu Murase as Shario
Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shestal
Staff
Director - Gorou Taniguchi
Sound Director - Motoi Izawa, Yasuyuki Urakami
Script - Ichiro Okouchi
The prequel anime series is titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 and aired from April 6, 2008 to September 28, 2008 with 25 episodes. The same studio that animated this series is animating the upcoming movie, studio Sunrise.
The story takes place several years after Lelouch's "Zero Requiem" plan.
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection hits screens on February 9, 2019
