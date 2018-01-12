CODE GEASS: LELOUCH OF THE RESURRECTION Shares New Trailer, OP, ED And Cast

Studio Sunrise's upcoming action military drama anime film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection, has released a new promotional video, opening/ending themes and additional cast. Here is more.

The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts Channel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute promotional video for the upcoming drama anime film Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection. The video shows new scenes from the movie, presents the obstacles the heroes will need to face and gives story details away.



The film will premiere on February 9, 2019 and revealed the opening theme and ending theme songs. The opening is "Kono Sekai de" by Leo Ieiri and the ending theme is "Revive" by UNIONE. The new cast members revealed are: Keiko Toda as Siamna, Akio Otsuka as FORGNER and Kenjiro Tsuda as Kuja Pat.



Here is the previously announced cast

Yukana as C.C.

Takahiro Sakura as Suzaku Kururugi

Kaori Nazuka as Nunnally Lamperouge

Wataru Takagi as Bitur

Ayumu Murase as Shario

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shestal



Staff

Director - Gorou Taniguchi

Sound Director - Motoi Izawa, Yasuyuki Urakami

Script - Ichiro Okouchi



The prequel anime series is titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 and aired from April 6, 2008 to September 28, 2008 with 25 episodes. The same studio that animated this series is animating the upcoming movie, studio Sunrise.