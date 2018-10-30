Creator Of GANGSTA. Asks Manga Piracy To "Please Stop"
The scanning and translating of manga comics and then putting these scans online is a form of piracy that has negatively affected a multitude of manga creators. They have all banded together to bring awareness to the situation and legal manga sites so that it does not continue to affect their lives, financially. One such site that was recently taken down; as it was guilty of these offenses, was a website called Mangamura. This began to have a ripple effect that showed creators receiving an increase in their sales.
The piracy of manga comics; a situation that plagues many creators. Sometimes it can even effect their livelihood. One such creator decided enough was enough and took to Twitter to voice their frustration.
Koshke, the creator of the hit manga series, GANGSTA. recently took to Twitter to voice her anger and concern over these scaslators. Check it out below:
Needless to say situations like this negatively affect a lot of creators. But it isn't too late to fight back. All it takes is the simple purchase of all of the manga that we love to read, as fans. Simple gestures like that are why books like GANGSTA. can celebrate eight volumes. Thoughts on the situation? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
