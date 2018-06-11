Crunchyroll Reveals The Most Popular Fall Anime Series

Crunchyroll revealed the most popular anime series for this fall season. What is defined as the most popular? The shows that are being streamed and discussed the most. The company released several graphs with a unique way to inform fans what shows are being watched. The categories are: Top New Fall Simulcasts by state, province, state/territory, and country. Every map has a legend on the top right to let you know what anime that picture is from.



Below you will find the maps that show what anime series are being streamed and discussed the most. Goblin Slayer is definitely taking the number one spot this season. Given how dark and gloomy it is, it probably took fans by surprise. Word of mouth is something to consider here as well, that show got discussed and talked about so much, specially in Twitter. The hashtag #GoblinSlayer was trending for a long while during its first week of streaming. However, other shows like Sword Art Online are painting the maps really well. Check out the images below and let us know if you agree with this poll!

















