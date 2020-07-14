DATE A BULLET: Trailer Revealed For Two Part Anime Project Along With Release Dates

Official release dates have been revealed for the two-part anime project Date A Bullet . Hit the jump to check out the brand new trailer and release dates for the upcoming anime!

In 2017, Yuichiro Higashide launched the novel series Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet, with artist NOCO. The series is a spin-off of the Date A Live series, which began publishing back in 2011 and has even spawned an anime series.

The spin-off novel series is continuing to publish new volumes, with its sixth being the most recent release. The series follows the battles of two magical girls who, while trying to kill each other, are caught in a magical encounter with even more opponents.

The series' success allowed for the green light on a two-part anime project titled Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet and Date A Bullet: Nightmare or Queen. The project has been in the works for some time, but not much news has been given until now.

According to the website, the project has released a brand new, English subtitled trailer, and Date A Live composer Go Sakabe is working on an instrumental opening titled "Infermata." Make sure to check out the new trailer and release dates below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





One fine day, an amnesiac girl named Empty wakes up in an unknown world and comes across Tokisaki Kurumi. In order to kill Kurumi, Empty takes her to a school. As soon as they arrive at the school, they are surrounded by a bunch of magical girls who are semi-spirits. With this, a battle ensues between all of them.



Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet will premiere on August 14th, and Date A Bullet: Nightmare or Queen will premiere on November 13th!