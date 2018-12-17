DATE A LIVE Anime Season 3 Has Revealed A New Key Visual

Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming third season of harem mecha romance anime series, Date A Live , has revealed a new key visual featuring many characters of the show. Here is more information.

The official date-a-live-anime website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming harem anime Date A Live's third season. The image has the main characters of the show strike a pose ready for action with a mysterious threat looming in the background. We can see all the female characters wearing their unique armor and the series' male protagonist front and center.

The season is debuting on January 11, 2019 and will be animated by the same studio from previous seasons, J.C. Staff. The series will be broadcasted by the following networks: AT-X, TOKYO MX, KBS, TVQ, BS11, Abema TV and two more.

Date A Live's season 3 will be directed by Keitarou Motonaga, Hideki Shirane is under series composition, Kouji Watanabe is the character designer, sweet ARMS performs the opening, Erii Yamazaki performs the ending theme and J.C.Staff is animating the season. Ayumi Mano joins the cast as the newest member and she will play the Seventh Spirit Natsumi. The key visual is a picture of Natsumi and her shadow.

Date A Live's second season aired from April 2014 to June 2014 with a total of 10 episodes and was produced by Kadokawa Shoten, AT-X and Nippon Columbia. Funimation has the English license and Production IMS did the animation. The light novel that inspired these media adaptations has been publishing since March 2011.







