DEVIL MAY CRY Is Premiering Its Live-Action Play Next Year

Developer Capcom has announced that the live-action play adaptation of the Devil May Cry series will be running from March 1 to 10. The play is titled Devil May Cry: The Live Hacker and will have 13 performances in Tokyo's Zepp DiverCity with live music.



The cast consists of the following actors: Ryoma Baba as Dante, KwangSoo as Gideon, Ami Maeshima as Elise, Yuki Nakayama as Henry, Tomoya Yamaguchi as Owen, Takuma Sueno as Luke and Jun Shirota as Moul. Noah, Liam and Lady from the series will also be in the play but their actors are unknown.



Jun Yoriko is directing the play, his past work includes the Resident Evil Biohazard: The Stage play. The tickets for the play go from the general admission's 7,800 yen to the premium's 9,800 yen. There is a lottery going on that has tickets as the prize. It starts at November 10 and ends on November 25, November 29 is when the winner will be announced and December 2 is the latest the winner will receive his/her prize.