DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA Announces Its Home Video Release

The final movie in the original Digimon Adventure series, Last Evolution Kizuna, missed its theatrical release in North America. However its home release is coming! Hit the jump for more!

Described as the last adventure for Taichi and Agumon, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna released in Japan, earlier this year, and was a massive success among the new and older fans of the frnachise. Of course, with the end of this story, it spawned a new rebooted version of the original Digimon Adventure, to keep the story alive. While the reboot is already turning heads, Last Evolution Kizuna was wiping away tears.

When the film released, in Japan, its marketing plan really emphasized that this story would mark the end of a chapter for fans that have known this group of kids for over 20 years. The series was always about the power of friendship and Last Evolution Kizuna made sure no one forgot it. While the film planned to release in North America, thanks to Toei Animation and Fathom Events, the release was cancelled due to COVID-19. However Shout! Factory has other plans with bringing the film to overseas fans.

Recently, it was announced that the home video distribution company will be releasing the film in a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack, this summer! While there are no details on all of the features, the film will feature the English dub of the film and the Japanese version with English subtitles. The film also plans to release with much more bonus features.





Excited to get the new movie at home? Planning on watching the minute it releases? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna releases on Blu-ray and DVD on July 31st!