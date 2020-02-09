DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA The Hit Film Is Coming To Home Videos This October

The final adventure for the DigiDestined is coming to western home video, thanks to Shout Factory. Hit the jump to find out when to expect the release of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna!

Over the past year, the release of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna brought a close to the original Adventure series and the DigiDestined that viewers have spent decades following. With the tagline of "The final adventure of Tai and Agumon," viewers knew that the stakes were direr than ever.

Upon release in Japan, the film was an almost immediate hit, thanks to the fantastic fight scenes and digivolutions that are bolstered with an emotional story that resonates with more than just the main characters. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the western theatrical release of the film proved to be more difficult, and ultimately it was decided that a home video release would be the primary way to reach its audience.

With that, fans can expect the release to come this fall, at the end of the month, and the beginning of October for digital and home video fans. Aside from the inclusion of the subbed and dubbed versions, the home video release will also include a new bonus feature titled “The Final Evolution: Remembering 20 Years of Digimon Adventure with Joshua Seth and Tom Fahn,” who are the voice actors of Tai and Agumon.

Pre-orders are available through Shout! Factory and will include an 18"x 24" lithograph of the cover art so long as supplies are still there. We would love to hear your thoughts from the news and if you will be picking up a copy!









Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before “chosen children” will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon.



Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will release on Digital September 29th and on Blu-Ray and DVD October 6th!