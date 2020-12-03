DIGIMON ADVENTURE: New Fuji TV Interview Shows Off New Footage

A new interview for the upcoming Digimon Adventure: reboot has shown off some new footage for the series. Hit the jump to watch all of the new clips!

After the release of the first trailer to the new Digimon reboot, Digimon Adventure:, fans were very excited to see a new interpretation of a beloved classic. With that the series got newer animation, and even new character designs! This news came fresh off the heels of the conclusion of Tai and Agumon's last adventure in Digimon Adveneture: Last Evolution Kizuna.



A new interview was recently released on Fuji TV, featuring the future first episode announcer Ryusei Ikuta. In the interview he stated how excited he was, as he has been a fan since childhood, and his favorite character is Leomon. There was also new footage of the series found within the video. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! While no release date has been set, make sure to stay updated as more news drops for Digimon Adventure:!

