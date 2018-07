DIGIMON FRONTIER Blu-Ray Release To Include New Audio Drama CD

Beforereturned with the "" films and before; there was a series called. In the series it urned the digivolving trope on its head by allowing the digidestined to become the digimon themselves. An accquired taste, at first, it managed to garner a very strong fanbase and welcomed into thefamily with open arms. It has recently been announced that, in Japan, the Blu-Ray release of the series would be coming next year and will include all 50 episodes, new info booklets, brand new box art and possibly the most exciting addition, a new audio drama CD! It was confirmed that the original cast would be lending their voices to the CD to truly bring the fans back to the digital world and experience all of the excitement again.While there has not been a North American release announced yet; it should be safe to assume one will come later in the next couple of years. The Blu-Ray box set ofand the new audio drama CD, will be released in Japan on April 2nd, 2019.