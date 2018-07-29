DIGIMON FRONTIER Blu-Ray Release To Include New Audio Drama CD
Before Digimon Adventure returned with the "Tri" films and before Digimon Data Squad; there was a series called Digimon Frontier. In the series it urned the digivolving trope on its head by allowing the digidestined to become the digimon themselves. An accquired taste, at first, it managed to garner a very strong fanbase and welcomed into the Digimon family with open arms. It has recently been announced that, in Japan, the Blu-Ray release of the series would be coming next year and will include all 50 episodes, new info booklets, brand new box art and possibly the most exciting addition, a new audio drama CD! It was confirmed that the original cast would be lending their voices to the CD to truly bring the fans back to the digital world and experience all of the excitement again.
With a new box set on the way, Digimon Frontier is truly bringing the journey home with a brand new audio CD included! Hit the jump for more.
While there has not been a North American release announced yet; it should be safe to assume one will come later in the next couple of years. The Blu-Ray box set of Digimon Frontier and the new audio drama CD, will be released in Japan on April 2nd, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]