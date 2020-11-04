DISCOTEK: NINJA SCROLL, LUPIN III And A Few Other Series Are Coming To Blu-Ray

After many licensing acquisitions, media company Discotek has announced a ton of new properties coming to Blu-Ray. Hit the jump to learn more!

American media distribution company Discotek has been known to publish many little known anime series and movies to North American retailers. Some of these shows included Mazinger, Lupin 3rd, Yowamushi Pedal, Devil Man, Galaxy Express 999 and Fist of the North Star. A lot of the properties that have come to home video have been a lot of the more classic anime characters and can be purchased in outlets such as Best Buy and Amazon.

Recently, a ton of new licenses were acquired by the company and it has been revealed that series and movies such as Ninja Scroll, Lupin 3rd: Goodbye Partner and Astroganger would be coming to a home release. This shows that the late summer season will have a ton of home releases.

Fans can expect Ninja Scroll, City Hunter season 1, Crusher Joe: The Movie, Astroganger, Lupin 3rd: Goodbye Partner to all have home video releases on June 30th. Some releases will have a Blu-Ray releases while others will have a standard definition release.





Make sure to stay tuned on June 30th for the new releases!