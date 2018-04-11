Dominate The Dominator From PSYCHO PASS. The Iconic Gun Is On Sale
The official Cerevo store is selling different versions of the Dominator from Psycho Pass. The iconic weapon that deals a bunch of damage and looks sci-fi enough to scare away any opponent. The price tag for any kind of bundle goes from $799 dollars to $1,039.
The iconic Dominator gun from Production I.G.'s police psychological anime series, Psycho Pass, is on sale. Check out these models and price tags.
The cheapest one, $799, is the Dominator Standard Edition and only includes the gun. The gun features authentic voice, sound effects and a fully mechanized Eliminator mode. The Special Edition of the gun, which goes for $899, has its grip made form natural rosewood and the Public Security Bureau mark is made from machined aluminum with a synthetic ruby in the center.
The most expensive package it has is called the Special Edition + Official Case and goes for $1,039. This bundle has the Special Edition of the gun, a Protector Case and a Display Stand. This is the full package for the fan that wants to go all-out. Visit the site and check out all the options it has!
a replica of the dominator from psycho pass from r/anime
