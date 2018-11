Dominate The Dominator From PSYCHO PASS. The Iconic Gun Is On Sale

The officialstore is selling different versions of the Dominator from Psycho Pass. The iconic weapon that deals a bunch of damage and looks sci-fi enough to scare away any opponent. The price tag for any kind of bundle goes from $799 dollars to $1,039.The cheapest one, $799, is the Dominator Standard Edition and only includes the gun. The gun features authentic voice, sound effects and a fully mechanized Eliminator mode. The Special Edition of the gun, which goes for $899, has its grip made form natural rosewood and the Public Security Bureau mark is made from machined aluminum with a synthetic ruby in the center.The most expensive package it has is called the Special Edition + Official Case and goes for $1,039. This bundle has the Special Edition of the gun, a Protector Case and a Display Stand. This is the full package for the fan that wants to go all-out. Visit the site and check out all the options it has!